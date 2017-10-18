New business growth helps development in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The city of Anderson is making economic development a top priority and offering new incentives for businesses to open downtown.
Over the last several years, new businesses have been opening citywide. Now the Economic Development Office is offering different grant programs to help new entrepreneurs afford a storefront.
“Last year, we had 64 new businesses open city wide and 12 in the central business district and already as of June of this year we have about 45 businesses open,” said Mary Haley Thompson, the city’s Economic Development Project Manager.
Business owners on Main Street in Anderson said they welcome change and new places for people to visit. But the one thing they want to see is more foot traffic. The city said they have projects in the pipelines to attract more people downtown everyday of the week.
If you want to check out some of the program’s the city offers to help out businesses, head over to their website.