SC Gets Extension From Federal Govt. For REAL ID Compliance

Columbia, S.C (WSPA) South Carolina will have a little more time to issue drive’rs licenses that meet the minimum federal standard for security.

The Department of Homeland Security granted the state an extension Wednesday afternoon to comply with the REAL ID Act.

Congress passed the measure in 2005 to make it more difficult for driver’s licenses to be copied. Right now, driver’s licenses are the only i-d required for domestic flights.

The deadline for federal compliance was January 22, 2018 which the Department of Motor Vehicles would have been unable to meet. If that happened, travelers would have needed a passport to board domestic flights.

“I couldn’t have done that right now because I just got my ticket a little bit ago,” said Kaya May, who was flying out of GSP to Sacramento. “If I had to get the new i-d i wouldn’t have even known really, my ticket would have been later on.”

Virginia and South Carolina are only two of the 21 states not in compliance that received extensions. The new deadline is October 10, 2018.