SC trooper cited in fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The SC trooper involved in a crash that killed a woman in Spartanburg Co. has been cited.

Trooper Christopher Nicholls has been cited with driving too fast for conditions.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 176 and Springfield Rd. on August 21 around 6:54 p.m.

The coroner identified the woman as Marianne Eubanks, 88, of Inman.

The Spartanburg Co. Traffic Division Collision Reconstruction Unit has determined that both the trooper and the woman were at fault in the crash.

They say Eubanks failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Trooper Nichols was traveling 61 mph in a 35 mph zone before any type of braking or evasive maneuver was attempted, according to investigators.

They say the impact happened at 42 mph and have ruled that speed was a contributing factor.