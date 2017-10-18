Spartanburg 1 Percent Sales Tax

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

City and county officials in Spartanburg, endorsed the need for new government facilities, particularly a courthouse, which has been plagued by mold problems for months.

Spartanburg County voters will decide in November, whether to have a one cent sales tax increase.

The penny tax will help build a new government complex, right where the old one sits.

The tax won’t apply to groceries or prescription drugs, but it will tax visitors who come to Spartanburg and spend money.

Mold is on the docket and a few other places in Spartanburg Courtrooms and most would agree it needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Allen Smith says, “the penny will help us address our mold issue at our court house, which we have a public health issue.”

On November 7th voters have a chance to do something about it at the polls.

They’ll be voting on a one-percent sales tax, which would fund a new Court House, Judicial Center, EMA Center, Government offices and parking.

Allen Smith is President and CEO of the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce and says time is of the essence for these buildings.

Smith says, “they are technologically obsolete, they were built at a time when our population was half of what it is now.”

Just weeks before polls open, opinions are split. If the tax fails, Ben Harrison believes the most likely alternative is higher property taxes and that would hit him right in the wallet. Ben says, “because I pay so much in taxes already, it would definitely affect me more to pay more property taxes.”

Carolyn Reed-Smith says, she thinks the mold should just be cleaned up, without building a new facility. Carolyn says, “that’s a lot of money to say i’m going to change all of these buildings because of one problem, i just don’t see that.”

The tax will affect more than those who live in Spartanburg. Allen says, ” 28 to 35 percent of the revenue that comes from the penny, will come from people who don’t even live here.

Meaning, people from other counties who come to Spartanburg to shop will pay the sales tax as well as those who stop at exits along I-85 and I-26.

If approved, state law only allows that one cent to be collected for 6 years, which would raise about 217 million dollars.

There is an informational meeting on Thursday, October 19th at 7 pm at the Spartanburg Library Headquarters on Church Street. It’s open to the public.