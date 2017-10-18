Sweet! Chesnee students grow massive spud

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Local students may have broken a record for the biggest sweet potato.

Students and staff at Carlisle-Foster’s Grove Elementary School in Chesnee planted a garden last year to learn about healthy eating.

School nurse Carolyn Hendrix was harvesting sweet potatoes last week when she unearthed one that weighted about 13 pounds.

“I was just digging and all I could see was the top part of it. I tried to lift it up and it wouldn’t budge,” Hendrix is quoted in a release from Spartanburg School District 2.

Surprised at the find, she did some research and contacted officials.

Clemson University County Extension Agent Andy Rollins visited for an official weigh in.

School officials say the potato weighs 12.45 pounds.

Rollins said in a statement that South Carolina does not keep official records on sweet potatoes, but he’s found no data of a bigger specimen grown in the state.

“This is the largest one I could find any record of period,” Rollins said in the statement. “The closest was back in 2012 grown in Anderson County. A really incredible feat here.”

Meanwhile, students are excited about the potato. The school has started a club this year to focus on the garden.

“When children grow food and get to harvest it, I think it will encourage them to start eating healthier,” Hendrix said.