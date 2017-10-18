Teen pleads guilty in crash that killed Gaffney HS students

YORK Co., SC (WSPA) – A teen has pled guilty in a crash that killed two Gaffney teenagers and hurt another, according to court records.

Rhett Nelson Boheler pled guilty to two counts each of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

His plea hearing was Tuesday in York County.

The Gaffney Ledger reports Boheler tested positive for both meth and marijuana after the crash.

He will be sentenced at a later date. He’s currently in the York County Detention Center.

The crash happened on Feb. 5, 2016 near Hickory Grove in York County.

The York County Coroner says that Dominick Galosi, 17, and Shemar Byers, 18, died.

Highway Patrol says a the SUV was heading south on Highway 211 just after 12:30 p.m. when it went off the left side of the road and struck a tree after hitting a fence.