Union County Agricultural Fair underway

Union Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The Union County Agricultural Fair is now underway. It kicked off on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 21.

Happening on Thursday, Oct. 19, it’s 5K Day at the Fair, which means all the kindergarten classes in Union County take a trip to the fair to learn about farming and the farm animals.

The fair runs from 5-11 p.m. each night, but there are extended hours over the weekend.

Admission is $7 and ride bands cost $20 each.

The fair includes food, rides, and entertainment. Some of that entertainment includes livestock shows that will be happening throughout the week.