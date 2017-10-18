Woman arrested, charged with stealing guns and cash from her father

NEBO, NC (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after McDowell County Sheriff’s say she broke into her father’s home to steal money and guns.

Sylvia June Crain, 35, of 104 Tater Town Road in Nebo was on the run for a month before deputies captured her. She is charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Crain broke into her father’s home on August 4 and stole four guns and money. The estimated total of the items taken was nearly $3,000.

She was also served with outstanding warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and multiple probation violations.