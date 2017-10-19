200-unit apt. complex planned for downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Florida developer is planning to build a new $30 million 200-unit apartment complex in downtown Spartanburg.

The complex, built by Forge Capital Partners, LLC, would be located on 7 acres of land behind the Chapman Cultural Center.

According to the development agreement, which will be up for a vote during the next city council meeting on October 23, the project will include multiple 3 to 4 story buildings and parking for around 300 cars.

The complex would be built on land currently owned by the city of Spartanburg.

The developer is also asking for a property tax abatement for the property.

The land is located between Daniel Morgan Avenue, Liberty Street, and Silver Hill Street.