ACA Funding Cut

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

President Trump says he’s putting a stop to federal payments, under the “Affordable Care Act.”

The announcement has some healthcare facilities on high alert, while others like “Regenesis Health Care”, right here in the upstate, say the lack of funding won’t affect their services.

Questions and concerns are starting to surface after the Trump Administration announced that the federal money used to reimburse insurance companies will immediately stop.

The cuts will hit providers of the Affordable Care Act could raise monthly premiums by 14 percent in 2018 and may cut services too.

One Upstate facility, Regenesis Health Care says Washington’s actions, won’t affect them .

Dr. Hilton Perez is CEO of Regensis Health Care, he says, ” organizations like ours, I have been working for the last year, year and a half, preparing for something like this, so we are fully prepared to maintain our services at the same capacity and continue to bring more patients to care.

They’re connected to a network of Federally Qualified Health Centers operating through federal and private grants and even partnerships. So, patients with or without insurance can continue treatments

Chris Cooper is concerned about healthcare, he says, “all I know is I wish they, it could be fixed if they would just come together and work on it in a by partisan way, let’s just pray they do.”

De funding A-C-A, moves Trump one-step closer to fulfilling a campaign promise.