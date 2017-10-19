Asheville apt. building fire ruled arson

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A fire at the Aston Park Towers, a high-rise apartment building, has been ruled arson, according to the Asheville Fire Department.

Several residents were displaced Oct. 17 after the three-alarm at the apartment building on S. French Broad Avenue.

The fire was on the 7th floor.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remained under investigation by the the Asheville-Buncombe Arson Task Force as of Wednesday morning.

Asheville Fire Department said more than 60 firefighters responded to the blaze on the seventh floor of the 11-story building around 8:44 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents on all but three floors were able to return to their homes, firefighters say.

A spokeswoman with the Red Cross says the organization is providing shelter to around 20 people following the fire.

Credit: Asheville Fire Department

