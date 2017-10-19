B.A.S.S. Nation Championship kicks off in Anderson County

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The 2017 B.A.S.S. Nation Championship kicked off Thursday morning on the waters of Lake Hartwell. More than 100 anglers in 60 boats from 47 different states and nine foreign countries launched to see who could bring in the biggest bass. Competitors outside of America come from Mexico, Japan, Australia, Portugal, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, the province of Ontario and the Republic of South Africa.

The event runs through October 21st in Anderson at the Green Pond Landing and Event Center. While the competitors try to catch the biggest bite, their families are in the community spending money.

“In talking with the folks at B.A.S.S. and people locally, we feel a pretty solid number for economic impact on this tournament is somewhere in the neighborhood of half a million dollars,” said Neil Paul, Executive Director for Visit Anderson.

With B.A.S.S. being such a well known name in the fishing industry, tournaments like this one are still helping Anderson County long after they are gone. Paul said just hosting this tournament and the B.A.S.S. Masters Classic in the spring encourages other tournaments to want to come to Lake Hartwell.

The tournament is open to the public to come watch the launch each morning at 7:30 a.m. and the weigh in which begins at 3:45 p.m. all at Green Pond Landing.