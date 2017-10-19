Chesnee man gets 20 years for robbery spree

CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – A man accused of an armed robbery spree in Spartanburg Co. has pled guilty, according the solicitor’s office.

Lamarcus Devionne Thompson, 25, pled guilty to 4 counts of armed robbery, 4 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and 6 counts of defrauding a lottery.

He was sentenced to 20 years and will have to serve 85% of it before he is eligible for release. The solicitor says Thompson has previous convictions for assault & battery, petty larceny, shoplifting and criminal domestic violence.

The following stores were robbed:

1. Jan. 16, 2017, at 8:55 PM – Lil Cricket, 5687 Chesnee Hwy., Chesnee

2. Jan.y 16, 2017, at 9:50 PM – Lil Cricket, 1980 Chesnee Hwy., Spartanburg

3. Feb. 15, 2017, at 9:45 PM – Lil Cricket, 5687 Chesnee Hwy., Chesnee

4. Feb. 17, 2017, at 10:40 PM – Scotchman, 4884 Chesnee Hwy., Chesnee

Deputies say Thompson stole money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

They say he robbed the stores at gunpoint and wore a bandanna and gloves in the robberies.

They say he went to 2 other stores to cash some of the stolen tickets.

Deputies say that helped them break the case.

When you try to cash a stolen lottery ticket, the clerk will get a message telling them to call the lottery.

It allowed investigators to get surveillance video of him unmasked and his girlfriend’s vehicle he used in the robberies.

One of their forensic investigators was able to lift some latent fingerprints off the recovered lottery tickets, and their examiner was able to identify those prints as Thompson’s, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Thompson was found at his girlfriend’s home in the Inman area.

They say they found the weapon and clothes used in the robberies.

