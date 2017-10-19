Fluor contracted to repair Puerto Rico power grid

IRVING, TX (WSPA) – The Fluor Corporation has announced they were awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntsville (Alabama) Engineering Center to help restore electricity to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

They say the six-month single award is valued at approximately $240 million.

“Fluor is proud to play an initial role in restoring a sense of normalcy to the people of Puerto Rico,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “We have been working in disaster-stricken locations for decades and we’re pleased to work alongside the Army Corps of Engineers’ South Atlantic Division. We look forward to being involved in the crucial effort to restore power to Puerto Rico.”