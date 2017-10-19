Forum talks proposed sales tax increase in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County voters have just a few weeks to decide on a proposed one percent sales tax.

Click here to read the referendum

The money is to fund a new judicial center and other government facilities.

A forum Thursday evening presented the pros and cons as voters weigh their decisions.

“I’m hoping voters understand why it’s not a want, it’s a true need,” said Spartanburg County Clerk of Court Hope Blackley.

She was among the audience at a forum about a tax increase that would pay for a new judicial center, after the current one’s been plagued with issues including mold and safety.

The money would also pay for a new government complex for the county and city.

“They need a new city hall. They need a new county courthouse, but at the expense of tax payers,” said resident Carrie Steele, who attended the forum at the Spartanburg County Library.

Voters who are weeks away from deciding on the one percent sales tax heard information and asked questions at the event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Spartanburg County.

“To make sure voters have enough information to cast an informed vote,” said Co-President Kathleen Ellis. “It is going to affect their pocket books. It’s going to be – if approved – it’s a tax increase. And they need to know or make up their own minds – is it worth it. Is it worth it to me.”

County leaders say the penny sales tax would generate over 37 million dollars each year and last for 6 years.

“Buildings are not conducive to rehab,” said County Council Chairman Jeff Horton.

They say it’s one of only two ways to address the county’s needs.

“Voting yes for the penny is voting no for a property tax increase,” said Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Allen Smith, who also sat on the panel. “28 to 35 percent of the revenue derived from the penny would come from people who don’t even live here.”

For the people who do live in Spartanburg County, everyone’s not convinced this sales tax increase is the answer.

“Just a penny adds up, you know what I mean?” said Carrie Steele.

The sales tax would not include unprepared food like groceries or prescription medicines.

If it passes on November 7, 2017 it would go into effect may of next year and expire in 2024.