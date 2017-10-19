Great Southeast Shakeout drill set for Thursday

(WSPA) – Millions of people will participate in a drill to ensure they’re prepared for an earthquake.

The Great Southeast Shakeout is set for Thursday, Oct. 19.

7News will be at Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary School with students and teachers as they complete the drill.

Teachers said they ask students to duck under their desks, cover their necks and hold on to something near the ground.

They also learn about a devastating earthquake that struck Charleston in 1886 to understand the importance of being prepared.

The drill is part of America’s Preparathon, a grassroots campaign to make sure people are prepared to survive and recover quickly after earthquake damage.

