SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are asking for your help to find a man who tried to break in to an ATM.

The incident happened at Founders Credit Union on S. Church on 10/14 around 10:40 p.m., according to the report.

The main damage was a smashed screen.

The suspect appears to have had his shirt wrapped around his face. In the video he hits the ATM twice with a blunt object and then runs.

Contact Spartanburg Police if you think you know who the suspect is.