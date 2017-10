ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a missing Asheville man, 53-year-old Arthur Earl “Bubba” Sutton, who was last seen on October 4.

Sutton was last seen at the WNC Rescue Mission on Patton Avenue.

Sutton is 5’8″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Arthur Earl “Bubba” Sutton’s location is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.