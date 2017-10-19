Help find missing woman Lisa Kirby in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – The McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find missing woman Lisa Gay Kirby, 53.
She is a white female
4’11”
250 lbs.
Brown eyes
Short black hair
Wears glasses
Tattoo of hummingbird on one of her ankles.
She is believed to be driving a 2016 Nissan Versa Note – charcoal black with license plate EKR-5625.
Anyone with information concerning Lisa Kirby’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or 911 communications center at 652-4000.