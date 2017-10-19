Help find missing woman Lisa Kirby in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – The McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find missing woman Lisa Gay Kirby, 53.

She is a white female

4’11”

250 lbs.

Brown eyes

Short black hair

Wears glasses

Tattoo of hummingbird on one of her ankles.

She is believed to be driving a 2016 Nissan Versa Note – charcoal black with license plate EKR-5625.

Anyone with information concerning Lisa Kirby’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or 911 communications center at 652-4000.