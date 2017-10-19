Hundreds possibly sickened after jambalaya fundraiser in La.

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — (KTVE/KXAN) — The Louisiana Department of Health is investigating a Salmonella outbreak at a fundraising event that has left dozens of people sick.

The department is calling the incident “a possible food-related gastrointestinal disease outbreak” in Caldwell Parish, which is located in Northeast Louisana. The fundraising event, which was supported by several local businesses, was held on Monday. During the event, attendees purchased plates of jambalaya, which is the suspected cause.

The health agency says as of Thursday, 49 cases of gastrointestinal illness have been confirmed with 31 people hospitalized. One person has died but officials are still working to determine if the person’s death was caused by the Salmonella outbreak. The victims’ ages range from 15 to 70 years old.

While only a few dozen people have reported sickness, the dish was served to at least 300 people. The agency expects more reports of illness in the next several days.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Older adults, infants and those who have impaired immune systems are at highest risk.

If people still have leftover food from the event, they’re being asked to throw it away.