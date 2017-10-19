McDowell HS students charged for incidents at school

McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – Four McDowell High students have been charged with various crimes for incidents at school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Zackary Allen Wright, 19,Lonesome Pine Drive in Nebo is charged with assault inflicting serious injury.

Wright is accused of hitting a 16-year-old male student in the side with his fist, causing internal injuries on Oct. 9, according to the report.

A 17-year-old girl is charged with selling marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

The teen is accused of selling 2.8 grams of marijuana to another student on Friday, Oct. 6 on school grounds.

A 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy are charged with alcohol-related offenses.

The boy brought alcohol to school and gave it to the girl on Oct. 10, according to the report.

The boy was charged with possession of alcohol by an underage person and possession of alcohol on school grounds.

The girl was charged with possession of alcohol by an underage person.