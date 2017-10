GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle on Old Laurens Rd. in Greenwood, according to the coroner’s office.

The woman is Lavonia Haynes, 70, of Old Laurens Rd. according to Coroner Sonny Cox.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and died from Blunt Force Trauma.

The crash happened Oct. 19 around 7:22 a.m. near her home.