Police fatally shoot armed man following 2-state car chase

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina say they have shot and killed a hit-and-run suspect who led officers on a two-state chase and was shooting at them as he ran to elude capture.

Kings Mountain Police Chief Jerry Tessneer told a news conference that the chase began around 8 a.m. Thursday with a hit-and-run accident in Gastonia. The man drove off and led police on a chase into York County in South Carolina, and then back into North Carolina.

The chase ended around 9 a.m. in Kings Mountain. Tessneer said the man got out of his car, ran up a hill toward a church and was firing at officers over his shoulder. Tessneer said the officers fired back, then tried to revive the man before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.