Pro-Choice supporters react to Gov. McMaster’s pledge to sign Personhood bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s a topic that’s been causing reaction across the country since President Donald Trump took office, access to abortion. And now with a personhood bill on the table waiting for action, South Carolina politicians are showing their support for the legislation..
Governor Henry McMaster sent a letter to Personhood South Carolina pledging to sign the personhood bill if it makes it to his desk. It’s a move that has pro-choice supporters disappointed and already thinking about the consequences..
According to the National Abortion Rights Action League, 93% of South Carolina counties do not have an abortion clinic. This bill could make that access even tighter.
Senator Richard Cash of Anderson County is the founder of Personhood SC. He explained what this bill really means. “The developing baby in the womb is not recognized as a person, so personhood is about establishing a legal protection of the developing human being from the moment of conception in constitutional language as a person,” said Senator Cash.
Planned Parenthood reacted to the governor’s decision. The agency issued this statement: