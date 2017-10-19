Pro-Choice supporters react to Gov. McMaster’s pledge to sign Personhood bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s a topic that’s been causing reaction across the country since President Donald Trump took office, access to abortion. And now with a personhood bill on the table waiting for action, South Carolina politicians are showing their support for the legislation..

Governor Henry McMaster sent a letter to Personhood South Carolina pledging to sign the personhood bill if it makes it to his desk. It’s a move that has pro-choice supporters disappointed and already thinking about the consequences..

According to the National Abortion Rights Action League, 93% of South Carolina counties do not have an abortion clinic. This bill could make that access even tighter.

Senator Richard Cash of Anderson County is the founder of Personhood SC. He explained what this bill really means. “The developing baby in the womb is not recognized as a person, so personhood is about establishing a legal protection of the developing human being from the moment of conception in constitutional language as a person,” said Senator Cash.

Planned Parenthood reacted to the governor’s decision. The agency issued this statement:

“We are disappointed in Governor McMaster’s pledge yesterday to sign legislation that would grant fertilized eggs the same legal rights and constitutional protections as all South Carolinians. This type of legislation not only amounts to a ban on all safe, legal abortions with no exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother, but also threatens access to infertility treatment, miscarriage management, and many common and effective forms of birth control.

This extreme legislation has been introduced every year in the Statehouse for 19 years, but because of its deep unpopularity and blatant unconstitutionality, it has never made it to the floor for a vote, much less to the Governor’s desk.

This pledge is simply another one of Governor McMaster’s political stunts. Just two months ago McMaster issued a politically motivated executive order to state agencies to block women from seeking preventive care at Planned Parenthood health centers.

Governor McMaster’s pledge and executive order show his true colors: he’s not afraid to hurt real South Carolinians in the name of politics. While he throws women under the bus to score political points, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic will continue to focus on providing the wide-range of accessible, affordable health care services that our patients, and his constituents, rely on.”

The bill passed out of subcommittee and is currently in the full judiciary committee waiting to be taken up when the legislation reconvenes in January.

If the bill passes it is expected to be challenged in court. The fiscal impact of the bill shows General Fund expenditures would increase by $46,000 to add a full time attorney.