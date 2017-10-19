Second case of West Nile virus confirmed in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Another case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in the Upstate.

Cherokee County Administrator J. Holland Belue said the virus was found in a crow near the center of the town of Blacksburg.

Spraying for mosquitoes could begin as early as 6 p.m. Friday in two areas.

Belue said this is the second confirmed case of West Nile in Cherokee County. The news was announced on the same day that spraying for mosquitoes began in neighboring Spartanburg County where a person was reported with the virus in the city of Spartanburg.

As of Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says it has confirmed 17 human cases of West Nile virus in the state this year.

According to DHEC, about 1 in 150 people infected develop West Nile encephalitis or West Nile meningitis, while about 1 in 5 have symptoms that include fever, body and headaches, nausea, and swollen lymph glands. People are urged to see their doctor if they develop symptoms.

Authorities say to get rid of debris and standing water around your home where mosquitoes could develop after more than five days. Those spots include untended swimming pools, pool covers, garden equipment, containers, and clogged rain gutters. It’s also recommended that birdbaths are changed each week.

