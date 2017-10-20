Gvl Co. Council releases statement after Sheriff Lewis’ press conference

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Council has released a statement following Sheriff Will Lewis’ admission of an encounter with a subordinate.

Lewis is facing a SLED investigation and civil litigation over accusations of sexual assault and harassment by former assistant Savanah Nabors.

To read the full lawsuit, click here: Savanah Nabors Lawsuit

The full statement released by the Greenville County Council Chair, reads as follows:

“Given Sheriff Will Lewis’ public admission on October 19, 2017, to his “moral failure,” Greenville County Council wishes to reassure County citizens that the safety of the public and the protection of citizens’ lives and property are its foremost priority.

County Council wants to assure all of the men and women who serve in the Sheriff’s Department that they have the Council’s full support as they continue to perform their duties in protecting the citizens of Greenville County. County Council is confident in their dedication, courage and commitment in carrying out their mission.”