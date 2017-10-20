Help find child sex crime suspect in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police are asking for your help to find a child sex crime suspect.

They are looking for Cerome Emilio Cartledge, 29, of Sumter Street.

He is wanted on two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor (under the age of 14).

They are asking people who may know where he is or people helping him out of sight to contact them.

They say you can message us on Facebook, their anonymous tip form, or you can call (864) 942-8405, or call 9-1-1.

We need to get this predator off the streets and out of our community!