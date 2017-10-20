Kids found in unsanitary conditions, man and woman charged

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A man an woman are in custody after children were found in unfit and unsanitary living conditions in Westminster, according to Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Ledford Edwards, 45, and Misty Dawn Edwards, 36, are charged with 5 counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Investigators went to a home on Arintha Dr. on August 9 in reference to a separate investigation.

When they got there, they couldn’t make contact with anyone in the home, but say two young kids in the back yard unsupervised.

Police tried again to get a response from someone in the house and went in side.

They say Misty was in a back room of the house and other kids were inside the home.

Some of the kids were asleep and some were unsupervised in the living room area, according to the report.

Investigators say they found unfit and unsanitary living conditions inside of the residence and contacted the Department of Social Services.

The investigators placed the children in Emergency Protective Custody and the children were turned over to DSS for placement.

The warrant says the parent or guardian placed a child at unreasonable risk harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health or safety by failing to provide clean housing, adequate shelter, adequate nutrition, and adequate supervision.

Misty and Chad Edwards are in the detention center on a $25,000 surety bond each.