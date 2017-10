GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police say a man robbed the Little Caesars on Augusta Road in Greenville Friday morning.

According to Greenville Police, a man in a black sweatshirt went into the business around 9:30am.

The man implied that he had a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.