Love or hate scary movies? One sociologist says she knows the reason

(WSPA) — Halloween puts the focus on spooky and scary, but not everyone is into horror films this time of year. Margee Kerr, sociologist and author of “Scream: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear,” says there is a reason.

Kerr says there are three “fright factors” that play a roll in whether or not you will be more likely to feel fear while watching horror movies.

They are 1) a highly sensitive personalities, 2) childhood exposure to “fun scary,” and 3) a means to connect with others.

Kerr believes those with highly sensitive personalities feel more deeply and emotionally, meaning their reactions are heightened.

Childhood exposure relates to the experience of being startled, and If you are someone who connects better with others, Kerr says, you may have more “layered” and “rich” memories.”