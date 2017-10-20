New Apartments in Downtown Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

7 acres of land near downtown Spartanburg will soon be turned into an apartment village. A Florida developer is laying out plans to build multiple apartment buildings, which will change the city’s landscape.

Gerald’s Candy and Nut Shop is in a sweet spot to reap the rewards of a new apartment building near downtown Spartanburg.

Sheila King works there, she says, “since we moved in this location it’s been awesome”

Business is about to get better as a Florida developer brings a 200 unit apartment complex, which will sit right across the street from the shop.

Patty Bock is Economic Development Director, she says,”this adds a little diversity and mix to the current amenities to our products that are in the downtown.”

She hopes new construction near the downtown area is the right ingredient to add new customers to an already thriving business.

Mary Ellen Bell knows the price is right for what she needs and she says, “I would frequently come and I will now because if can get the pecans and the peanuts cheaper I will come here instead of going elsewhere.”

The cost of the project is expected to hit 30 million dollars, the city is also giving tax incentives to the development. The project will include 3 buildings and a 300 car parking lot.

The development will sit on the land between the “Chapman Cultural Center” and Daniel Morgan Avenue.

Patty Bock says, “we’ve really seen an uptick since about 2013 in everything going on in our downtown, everything feeds off each other.”

The first reading with city council is set for Monday, October 23rd. If all goes according to plans the complex should be done by June of 2020.