Woman lied about Duncan Park sexual assault, Spartanburg police say

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police say that a woman lied when she accused three men of a sexual assault near Duncan Park in broad daylight on September 19th.

20-year-old Tyiesha Juliet Mullins of Spartanburg was questioned by police following her report of an attack in the woods around 2 p.m. involving detailed descriptions of three male suspects.

After questioning the woman, police determined that the account had been fabricated. She has been charged with false police report of a felony.

Mullins has been released on bond from the Spartanburg County Detention Center.