Soccer referee hit parent in face during argument, says report

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – A soccer referee is accused of hitting a parent in the face during an argument, according to a report from the Seneca Police Department.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 6 at 6:20 p.m at the Shaver Recreation Complex.

Several witnesses say they saw it happen.

There were also people that said the parent was on the field making threats to the referee to do bodily harm, according to the report.

The referee and the parent told the officer they had an argument and the referee hit the parent twice in the face.

Neither party wanted to press charges and signed a prosecution waver.

Police say the parent left and the referee was also asked to leave.

The recreation director said the referee would not be coming back.

