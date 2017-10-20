Upstate teacher helps student after house fire

Related Coverage Family OK after house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate family is grateful after a teacher stepped up to help after a house fire.

The Wednesday morning fire sparked panic for the Amievas.

“I walked to the back of the hallway and noticed the fire in the bedroom,” said Mom, Theresa Amieva.

She made it out with daughter Addison, 5, as dad Alex rushed home.

“There were so many fire trucks there,” recalled Alex Amieva. “I was freaked out.”

Their daughter Miranda’s bedroom was hit the hardest.

“When I walked in my room, everything was black, my tv was melted, my play station, my door was halfway gone,” said Miranda Amieva, 9. The lost possessions that meant the most were the ones she earned in her almost 10 years. “My medals my grades that I’d got over the years.”

The fire happened while Miranda was at Hendrix Elementary School and her fourth grade teacher wanted to help.

“It just broke my heart,” said Hendrix Elementary School Teacher Kim Turner.

After 28 years of teaching, her passion for her students stays well beyond her classroom walls.

“She’s [Miranda’s] mine,” she said in tears. “I have four daughters and it felt like one of my own. I’m her school Mom.”

After getting permission, Turner made a Facebook post asking people to help Addison and Miranda, and they delivered.

“Thursday morning in the car line, people were dropping off books and gift cars,” said Turner.

She gave the family what was donated during a parent teacher’s conference.

“I just cried,” said Theresa Amieva. “It was overwhelming, all the stuff that these parents and teachers and her friends have donated for her.”

Donations Turner says continue pouring in as she handed the family an envelope with cash.

“Mrs. Turner has truly been a blessing. She has given so much to us and our family and Miranda that I could never repay her,” said Theresa Amieva. “All I can continuously do is say Thank You.”

The North Spartanburg Fire Department says the fire started at a scented plug-in but has been ruled accidental.