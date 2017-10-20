Weekend Events: Oct. 20 – 22

(WSPA)– Trick-or-treaters will invade the Greenville Zoo for Boo in the Zoo. It kicks off Friday and lasts through Sunday. If you can’t make it this weekend you’ll have another chance next weekend. They’ll have over 20 trick or treat stations, an extinct species graveyard, a not very scary house. New this year is an area called dragon alley. You can get tickets at the Greenville Zoo ticket booth or online at http://www.greenvillezoo.com/260/Boo-in-the-Zoo.

Get moving for a good cause with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It’s happening Saturday in Spartanburg. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Barnet Park and the walk starts at 10 a.m. It’s free to register but all participants are encouraged to donate or raise funds for the cause. Click or tap here for details.

Oompah bands, brats and beer! Oktoberfest is happening in downtown Greer. Check it out Saturday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. It’s free to get in but make sure you bring money for food and drinks. They’ll also have local artists on display selling paintings, woodwork, jewelry and other items.

More details available here.