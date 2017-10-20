Woman accused of misusing hospital funds in Greenwood

Gre

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police say they have charged a woman who is accused of misusing Self Regional Healthcare funds.

Kelly Boatwright, 50, of Hunting Road, Greenwood, was arrested and charged with Breach of Trust Greater than $10,000.

Police say Self Regional Healthcare leaders contacted investigators on Aug. 25 about a former employee who had embezzled money.

The hospital told police the fired Boatwright when they discovered she had used hospital money to purchase personal things.

Investigators say a forensic audit showed Boatwright had misappropriated more than $15,000 for vacations, wedding expenses, rent, and other personal obligations.

Police say she admitted to some of the charges, but stated that she could not be sure about some of the claims.