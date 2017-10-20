Women accused of meth distribution in Union Co.

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Two women are facing charges after an undercover drug bust in Union County.

Deputies say Sarah Ramsey, 31, of Greer sold an operative $260 worth of methamphetamine on Wednesday.

Ramsey met an operative in a parking lot along N. Duncan Bypass where the alleged transaction was made. She was later stopped near the intersection of Highway 176 and Connector Road.

Ramsey and a passenger in the SUV, identified as 43-year-old Easterlain Rumer of Spartanburg, were placed under arrest, according to an incident report.

Deputies reportedly found the cash that the operative provided, a glass pipe used to smoke meth, a digital scale and meth in the vehicle. Ramsey denied any wrongdoing. Two small puppies in the SUV were taken into custody by animal control.

The report states that a plastic bag of meth was seized from Ramsey’s “vagina area” during a jail search.

Ramsey and Rumer were each charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within a half mile of a park (Union County Stadium) and Possession of Methamphetamine, according to the report.

Ramsey is also charged with driving under suspension, third offense.