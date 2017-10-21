10 hurt after 2 buses involved in crash in Pickens Co., troopers say

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two buses and another vehicle were involved in a crash at Highway 11 and Westgate Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 12:36 p.m. on Saturday.

According to troopers, a school bus carrying 30 students rear-ended a Subaru.

The second school bus, carrying 25 students, then rear-ended that bus.

The two people inside the Subaru were taken by EMS to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A total of eight students were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

