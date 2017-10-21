3 charged after ‘large disturbance’ in Greenwood street, police say

By Published:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been charged after police responded to a large disturbance in the street, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Officers responded to the disturbance on Hardwood Loop at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

There, they found two large groups of people fighting and officers say one person pulled out a knife.

Police say, while they were on scene, one person began yelling threats at other people.

18-year-old Devon Wayne Merritt was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and malicious damage to city property.

Officers say, when they tried to put him in the patrol car, Merritt fought and kicked the door of the cruiser, ultimately damaging it.

Two juveniles are also being charged in connection with this incident, police say.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

 