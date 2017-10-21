3 hurt after shooting on E. Carolina St. in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people are hurt after a shooting on E. Carolina Street in Williamston, according to our crew on the scene.

A call came in around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Our crew says two men and one woman are being taken by EMS to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

