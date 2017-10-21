At least four injured in overnight car crash

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) — At least four people have been taken to the hospital following a car crash Friday night.

This happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and Centre Boulevard in Greenville.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m.

Our crew on scene tell us three of the people taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital had serious injuries.

One of the vehicles involved hit a control panel for the traffic lights in the intersection, causing the power to go out. We are still working to learn how many vehicles were involved.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.