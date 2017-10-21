Newborn’s dad sold heroin in hospital maternity ward, police say

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Hulse was arraigned Friday on charges including heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children. The Tribune-Review reports he declined to comment afterward.

Authorities say Hulse got busted after Greensburg police stopped a vehicle Thursday and found heroin and paraphernalia. The occupants told police they had just bought the drugs from Hulse at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital.

Police say they went to the maternity room and confronted Hulse, who acknowledged selling the drugs and who had heroin in his pocket.

Police say Hulse’s girlfriend, the baby’s mother, told them she didn’t know about the drug deals.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney.

More stories you may like on 7News

Teen missing in Greenville Co. Kaden Mabe was last seen Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stanley Dr. in Greenville.

ID of pedestrian hit, killed near Anderson Co. Jockey Lot A man is dead after a crash near the Anderson County Jockey Lot, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Unite the Fight” rally to end gun violence An Upstate community is coming together Saturday afternoon to bring an end to the gun violence that has rocked Gaffney.

1 dead in crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co. One person died after troopers say they were trapped in their car following a crash on Augusta Road in Greenville County.

1 dead after being struck while pushing disabled car in Greer Police say one person has died after they were hit while pushing a broken down car on J Verne Smith Parkway in Greer.