North Greenville Wins at Carson-Newman, 31-21

Samford Hands Wofford First Loss, 24-21 - The Wofford College football team was defeated 24-21 by Samford on Saturday afternoon at Gibbs Stadium to end a six-game winning streak.

“Silent September” mandate keeps parents quiet on the soccer sideline - League organizers say the silent initiative was so successful, many are continuing it for the season.

SCORES: High School Red Zone – Week 9 - It’s week 9 of the High School Red Zone as football enters its tenth week in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

Soccer referee hit parent in face during argument, says report - A soccer referee is accused of hitting a parent in the face during an argument, according to a report from the Seneca Police Department.

NFL not changing its national anthem policy, says Goodell - The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.