North Greenville Wins at Carson-Newman, 31-21

Jefferson City, TN (NGU SID) — North Greenville scored 21-unanswered points and scored a late special teams touchdown on Saturday to down the Carson-Newman Eagles 31-21, snapping a three-game skid.
The Basics
- Score: NGU – 31 / CN – 21
- Location: Burke-Tarr Stadium (Carson-Newman University)
- Records: NGU 4 – 4 / CN – 5 – 3
Quick Facts
- Saturday’s meeting between the Crusaders and Eagles was just the seventh in the history of the two programs.
- Carson-Newman led the series 4-2 before North Greenville’s victory on Saturday. North Greenville is now 3-4 against the Eagles but has won two straight.
- Before the game, each team took a knee for a moment of silence to honor Coach Ken Sparks. The former head coach for the Eagles and future Hall-Of-Famer passed away following last season.
The Rule of Three
- Two streaks were ended on Saturday afternoon following the NGU win. North Greenville snapped its three-game losing streak while also snapping Carson-Newman’s three-game winning streak.
- How it Happened
Carson-Newman put up the first points of the game with a nine-yard rushing score with 3:42 left in the first quarter.
- North Greenville answered with a field-goal early in the second quarter but the Eagles connected on a 76-yard pass to extend the lead to 14-3.
- The Crusaders found paydirt with 3:05 left in the first half when Will Hunter found Robbie Brown from 11-yards out to cap an eight play 73-yard drive, making the score 14-10 at halftime.
- Hunter would throw his second score of the day with 10:15 left in the third quarter, finding Demajiay Rooks from 15-yards out. Rooks’ score gave NGU its first lead of the game at 17-10.
- North Greenville tacked on one more score at the start of the fourth quarter, riding the legs of Tristan Jackson who toted it in from nine-yards out to extend North Greenville’s edge to 24-10.
- Carson Newman found their answer on the ensuing drive when Derek Evans capped a seven-minute march with a one-yard rushing touchdown, cutting NGU’s lead to a field goal.
- North Greenville got some help on a roughing the kicker but was still forced to punt with just over a minute left in the game.
- CN punt returner Tavion Rorie received the Foos kick but had the ball jarred loose but long-snapper Hunter Haines on the one-yard line. The fumble was scooped up by Jacob Harper who ran it in to secure the win for North Greenville.
- The touchdown was Harper’s first career score after transferring from the University of Tennessee Martin.
The Good Guys
- Will Hunter threw for 214-yards on 19-completions. Hunter also had a pair of touchdowns.
- Tracey Scott ran for 61-yards on 16-carries to lead in both categories while Tristan Jackson tacked up the team’s only rushing score.
- Robbie Brown led all receivers with 84-yards on eight catches and a touchdown. Demajiay Rooks finished with 25-yards and a score.
- Defensively the Crusaders held the Eagles to their lowest rushing total of the season at just 106-yards. Carson-Newman was averaging just over 200-yards on the ground coming into Saturday’s contest.
- Brandon Burger led the charge with 10 total tackles while Matthew Thomas led the Crusaders with three tackles for a loss and a sack.
- Seth Laughter and Jacob Harper both recovered a CN fumble, one of which was taken back for a touchdown.
The Other Team
- Dillingham led the Carson-Newman rushing attack with 60-yards on 13-carries while Derrick Evans scored both rushing TDs.
- Evans Also had a passing touchdown as he completed nine passes for 177-yards.
- Dorren Miller led the Eagles with 145-yards receiving and the lone receiving touchdown.
Next Time Out
- North Greenville will enjoy a rare bye-week before hosting Delta State on November 4th at 2 pm for homecoming.