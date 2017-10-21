Only on 7: Squatters steal RV, basement full of appliances, says Greenville Co. woman

TRAVELERS REST, SC -A woman says she had tens of thousands of dollars worth of furniture and other household items stolen, after she let a homeless couple stay in her RV.

Mary Howes said she has almost nothing left.

“They cleaned me out,” she told 7News Saturday afternoon at her home.

The Travelers Rest resident said she felt bad for a homeless couple in her area after they told her they had 3 children and no place to stay. So, Howes explained, she took them in and let them live in her RV.

Two and a half weeks later, she said the couple took off with everything.

“An air compressor, generator, pressure washer, drill press…” she listed off.

Howes said they even took a home-cooked meatloaf from her fridge.

“I was like, how could they do that?”

She said they used her wheelchair to move everything out of the basement and into her fully furnished RV, that they also stole.

The cost estimate for items stolen is in the tens of thousands of dollars, Howes said.

“I wouldn’t want anyone else to fall victim, because it’s an extremely stressful.. I feel extremely violated.”

Howes believes the couple is dangerous, and wants to warn others not to be as trusting as she was.

7 News caught up with her at the Law Enforcement Center after she filed a police report at the Greenville County Sheriff’s office.

“We would discourage anyone from going up to strangers and offering them a place of residence,” said Sgt. Ryan Flood. “There’s other means where you can provide generosity.”

“These are the times when you have to be careful,” said Howes.