ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash near the Anderson County Jockey Lot, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials say a pedestrian was crossing U.S. 29 when they were hit by a car. The Highway Patrol says the victim is a 79-year-old from Statesboro, GA.

Anderson County Dispatch says the call came in around 7:22 a.m. Saturday.

Highway Patrol says no charges are being filed in this case.

