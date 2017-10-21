PICS: ‘First Swim’ clinic held in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A swim clinic was held in the Upstate today.

The “First Swim” clinic began at 1:00 p.m. at the Kroc Center in Greenville.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville partnered with the Orthotic and Prosthetic Activities Foundation to bring the First Swim Clinic to Greenville.

The clinic was for children and others who are amputees or have physical and other mobility challenges.

The goal of the clinic was to help make them feel more comfortable in and around the pool, and to show them that there are no limits.

