Southwest Airlines celebrates first ‘unmanned’ flight with all-female crew

ST. LOUIS, MO (WFLA) — Who said women can’t fly without men? Not Southwest Airlines!

Southwest Airlines celebrated its first “unmanned” flight on the company’s new fleet of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

The flight was staffed with an all-female crew, including two pilots. Girl power!

The first "unmanned" Southwest flight on a @BoeingAirplanes 737 MAX 8! All-female Crew pic taken before flying STL – SFO. pic.twitter.com/7V8ir6PBZa — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 18, 2017

The flight crew took a photo of themselves after realizing that the day’s shift was made up of all women. The flight was headed to San Francisco from St. Louis.

This site is a rarity though, for the aviation industry. Only 6.7 percent of pilots are female, according to the nonprofit Women in Aviation Inc.

But, Southwest is no stranger to female “firsts.” Colleen C. Barrett, the company’s former president, was the first female president in the aviation industry, according to Southwest.

