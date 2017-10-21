Suspect arrested after chase in Anderson, police say

By Published: Updated:

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person has been arrested after a chase in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.

A call came in at about 10:36 a.m. about a suspicious person at the Bailey Ct. Apartments.

Police say when they arrived, the suspect took off, initiating a chase.

The suspect was finally taken into custody and charged with DUI, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights, loitering in a drug area, and possession of crack cocaine.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News