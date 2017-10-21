Suspect arrested after chase in Anderson, police say

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person has been arrested after a chase in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.

A call came in at about 10:36 a.m. about a suspicious person at the Bailey Ct. Apartments.

Police say when they arrived, the suspect took off, initiating a chase.

The suspect was finally taken into custody and charged with DUI, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights, loitering in a drug area, and possession of crack cocaine.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Teen missing in Greenville Co. Kaden Mabe was last seen Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stanley Dr. in Greenville.

Pedestrian hit, killed near Anderson Co. Jockey Lot One person is dead after a crash near the Anderson County Jockey Lot, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Unite the Fight” rally to end gun violence An Upstate community is coming together Saturday afternoon to bring an end to the gun violence that has rocked Gaffney.

1 dead in crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co. One person died after troopers say they were trapped in their car following a crash on Augusta Road in Greenville County.

1 dead after being struck while pushing disabled car in Greer Police say one person has died after they were hit while pushing a broken down car on J Verne Smith Parkway in Greer.