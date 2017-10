GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kaden Mabe was last seen Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stanley Dr. in Greenville.

Mabe is roughly 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 125 lbs. according to a description provided by the sheriff’s office. She was last seen wearing a burgundy dress with floral print and black “furry” sandals.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to please call 911 immediately.