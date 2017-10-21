Semi truck driver falls asleep, crashes on I-85 in Oconee Co., troopers say

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge and guardrail on I-85 after the driver of the truck fell asleep behind the wheel, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

A call came in at about 12:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of the 2007 Volvo tractor-trailer fell asleep as he was approaching the bridge at mile marker 1 on 1-85 southbound.

Troopers say the driver hit the bridge, but most of the damage was done to the guardrail.

The driver was seatbelted and had no significant injuries, troopers say.

Firefighters responded to the crash after about 50-75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled.

The driver was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Traffic was not disrupted by the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

